It is Thursday and this is your thought for today. Through Jesus’ resurrection we learn that death could not hold Him, corruption could not touch Him and hell could not…
Jesus the Victor
Through Jesus’ resurrection we learn that death could not hold Him, corruption could not touch Him and hell could not defeat Him.
Verse Today
Psalm 61:2New King James Version (NKJV) 2 From the end of the earth I will cry to You, When my heart is overwhelmed; Lead me to the rock that is higher…
Righteous Person
Righteous Person – Romans 5:7-9 Vs 7 – Paul points out that rarely would a man die for a righteous person. Though some good men may think about it. …
Only One
It is the middle of the week and here is a simple but profound thought. Never has so many owed so much to only one. Jesus Christ is that one….
Wise Saying
Never has so many owed so much to only one.
Verse Today
Psalm 61:1-2King James Version (KJV) 61 Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer.
Endurance
Endurance – Romans 5:4-6 Vs 4 – Perseverance produces character. You become stronger and more vital as your work through problems and trials. Character brings about hope. You see…
Only Jesus
It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. Before a man can be free of greed he must get a new creed. Only Jesus can free him indeed….
New Creed
Before a man can be free of greed he must get a new creed. Only Jesus can free him indeed.