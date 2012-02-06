It is Thursday and this is your thought for today.  Through Jesus’ resurrection we learn that death could not hold Him, corruption could not touch Him and hell could not…

Jesus the Victor

Through Jesus’ resurrection we learn that death could not hold Him, corruption could not touch Him and hell could not defeat Him.

Verse Today

Psalm 61:2New King James Version (NKJV) 2 From the end of the earth I will cry to You, When my heart is overwhelmed; Lead me to the rock that is higher…

Righteous Person

Righteous Person – Romans 5:7-9   Vs 7 – Paul points out that rarely would a man die for a righteous person.  Though some good men may think about it. …

Only One

It is the middle of the week and here is a simple but profound thought.  Never has so many owed so much to only one.  Jesus Christ is that one….

Wise Saying

Never has so many owed so much to only one.

Verse Today

Psalm 61:1-2King James Version (KJV) 61 Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer.

Endurance

Endurance – Romans 5:4-6   Vs 4 – Perseverance produces character.  You become stronger and more vital as your work through problems and trials.  Character brings about hope.  You see…

Only Jesus

It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today.  Before a man can be free of greed he must get a new creed.  Only Jesus can free him indeed….

New Creed

Before a man can be free of greed he must get a new creed.  Only Jesus can free him indeed.

