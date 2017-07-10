It is the beginning of the week and here is a thought to ponder. The past, present and future have one common thread. They determine the passage of life. Put all these in the hand of the Lord and let Him direct your path. You will see how he marvelously deals with each with love and kindness. He will also give you eternal and abundant life as you trust him with these.
