It is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. Vanity is more than concentrating on looks, fame, prestige and success. It is an outlook on self. Everything revolves around it. The folly of self is that when all the resources and abilities is gone, you have nothing to fall back on. A wretched place to be. So give your life to the Lord. Let go of the things mentioned and follow the Lord. he will give you salvation, love, peace and joy. A better place to be.