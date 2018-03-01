It is Thursday and here is your thought to consider. Asking a fool to bridle their tongue is like trying to stop a flood with a screen door. Your tongue will either touch others or hurt them. Let the Lord have your heart and He will have your tongue. Your heart determines what comes out of your mouth. So today let the Lord use your tongue to heal, encourage and minister to others.
