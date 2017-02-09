A gracious person

Today is Thursday and here is your thought. A real winner is someone who can lose gracefully and is a good sport about it. So in whatever you do be gracious and kind. This show your real character. Those who love will always be gracious in all situations. This is a quality of following the Lord.
-
The Shine FMHow can we pray for you?
Mentor Center
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.