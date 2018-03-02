March 2 – Psalm 25:7 – A prayer

David has a simple request of the Lord. Remember not the sins of my youth. David knew he had been foolish as a young person. We all do. We think we are invincible, infallible and smart. One man said, “You will never become old and wise without being young and stupid.” David did not God to remember the sins of his youth. He also knew he was rebellious. So many young people rebell because they don’t think the rules apply to them or that the sin nature will overcome them. David knew what He was and He did not want God to remember.

He then asks the Lord to remember Him. Two reasons he knew God would. God is good and loves. The nature of God is love. I John 4:8, tells us that God is love. God’s love, mercy and grace are outgrowth of God’s nature. Make this your prayer today and remember God is love and good.