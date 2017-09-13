Matt 1:10

Over the next several days we are going to look at the greatest Old Testament prophet. He won this title because Jesus gave it to Him. He called John the greatest one born of women. John is called the Elijah of the Old Testament. In many ways they were similar. They both loved the outdoors. They both did the majority of their ministry in the desert. They both had similar dress codes and diets. They both preached repentance for sins. Both had fiery dispositions and those who followed them were men of the people. John and Elijah prefer being alone where Jesus and Elisha were men who ministered to the masses. John and Elijah confronted the vile leaders of their days with a message of holiness. For John this standard for holiness would cost Him his life