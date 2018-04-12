April 11 – A real future – Psalm 37:37

What a great verse. David calls his audience to notice two things. First, consider the blameless. Look at the lifestyle of the blameless. They walk with integrity, honesty and transparency. Like Daniel no one can lay a charge against them. Like Joseph they prosper in whatever situation they find themselves. Secondly, observe the upright. Look at how they conduct themselves. They are righteous, holy, sanctified. They have favor with God and man. That was Jesus’ testimony. Not only should we observe the upright but also copy or imitate their walk.

David then lays out the promise. The blameless and the upright have a future. They are people of peace. They have come to know the Kingdom of God which is righteousness, peace and joy. The righteous not only have a hope and future it is based on faith and love. God’s love brings faith which secures the future. What a great promise for today.

April 12 – Salvation of the righteous – Psalm 37:39-40

David is reminding those listening and reading this psalm that the salvation of the righteous comes from the Lord. Man cannot attain righteous standing any other way. Our righteousness is as filthy rags in the sight of the Lord. The Lord is the source and perfector of salvation, faith and righteousness. The Lord is our stronghold in times of trouble. When you are in the middle of a trial, problem, trouble or situation the Lord is your stronghold, place of protection and rock in the midst of the storm. The Lord sometimes calms the storm and other times He will be with you because your enemies cannot swim.

The Lord will help and deliver His people. An ocean could not Moses, a wall could not stop Joshua, a lion could not stop Daniel and death could not hold Jesus. Nothing can hold you when you are in the palm of the Lord. He delivers His people from the wicked. Death, hell and the grave will not defeat you. The Lord saves us all because we take refuge in Him. It is your choice to take refuge in the Lord. His promise is to protect you but it is your choice to go to that place of refuge. Remember choose wisely.