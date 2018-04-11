April 11 – A real future – Psalm 37:37

What a great verse. David calls his audience to notice two things. First, consider the blameless. Look at the lifestyle of the blameless. They walk with integrity, honesty and transparency. Like Daniel no one can lay a charge against them. Like Joseph they prosper in whatever situation they find themselves. Secondly, observe the upright. Look at how they conduct themselves. They are righteous, holy, sanctified. They have favor with God and man. That was Jesus’ testimony. Not only should we observe the upright but also copy or imitate their walk.

David then lays out the promise. The blameless and the upright have a future. They are people of peace. They have come to know the Kingdom of God which is righteousness, peace and joy. The righteous not only have a hope and future it is based on faith and love. God’s love brings faith which secures the future. What a great promise for today.

April 12 – Salvation of the righteous – Psalm 37:39-40