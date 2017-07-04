A reminder – Romans 15:16-17

Vs 16 – Paul then reflects and reminds the Romans that he is a minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles. He is re-emphazing He mission and call. His priestly duty is to proclaim Jesus Christ among the Gentiles. He wishes that they be an offering acceptable to God sanctified or separated through the person and power of the Holy Spirit.

Vs 17 – Paul then states that if he is going to give glory or boast in something it will be about the Lord Jesus Christ. His service has been to Jesus and Jesus alone. Paul states in other places that if we are going to boast we should boast in the Lord and what He has done in our lives. Our accomplishments are His accomplishments.