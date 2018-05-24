May 24 – A steadfast heart – Psalm 57:7-8

David tells that his heart is steadfast. It will not be moved by what it sees or what is going on around it. David says his mind, will and emotions are stable they will not fall to the crisis of the day. His heart will also sing and make music. It will tells of what the Lord has done. When a heart is stable in the Lord it know the storms of life come and go but the rock of salvation makes it secures. That heart is more than willing to testify in many forms what God has done.

David then tells His soul to awake and both the harp and lyre to come to life. At the dawn he will sing and praise the Lord. From here we glean that part of David’s early morning routine was to sing, play and praise the Lord. A good example to follow.