It is the week end and here is a great thought. Love can never be measured, it cannot be analyzed. You cannot put it on a graph or time its effect. It is to be experienced and enjoyed. God is the source of love and He communicates it to us. Through His love we can learn to love ourselves and then give His love to others. So today, grow in God’s love and then give it to others.
