About Christ – Romans 15:22-24

Vs 22 – The reason Paul has not been able to come see them sooner is because he has been telling others about Christ. It has been his desire but up to this point he has not been able too and thus the reason for this letter.

Vs 23 – Paul has gone to all the areas he has wished to up to this point and because of his wish to come to them he has a plan. The delay of not being able to come see them for years has passed and now he has the time to see them.

Vs 24 – So Paul’s plan to stop in Rome on the way to Spain. He also wants them to help him on his journey to Spain. This was a common practice among the early Christians. It was expected that hospitality and support would be given to traveling ministries. This was also an opportunity for Paul to enjoy the faith and company of the Roman Christians. We are obligated and should be willing to help others who minister for the Lord. Whether those hospitality or giving.