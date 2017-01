Abraham – Romans 4:1-3

Vs 1-2 – Paul uses Abraham as an example. If anyone should have been able to boast it should have been Abraham. If any one could have been justified works it was Him. He certainly could have boasted in His works but not before God. God looks at the heart .

Vs 3 – The scriptures are clear though. Abraham believed God. He trusted in God and His word. This alone made Him righteous in God sight. Isaiah says that our righteousness is as filthy rags.