Accept Christ – Romans 11:15-17

Vs 15 – Their rejection has brought reconciliation between God and the world but when they accept Christ it will mean eternal and abundant life from the dead.

Vs 16 – Paul uses two very well known analogies. First, he uses a baking analogy. When the first part of the dough is offered to the Lord than the whole batch of dough is holy to the Lord. If a root is holy, than the whole tree as well as the branches are holy.

Vs 17 – Paul then talks about how some branches have been broken off or cut off and other branches have been grafted in among the others and now being nourished by the sap that comes from the root of the tree. Paul uses the olive tree as the example here.