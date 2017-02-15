Alive in God – Romans 6:10-12

Vs 10 – When Jesus died He died once and for all. Jesus’ death was a one time sacrifice

for sin. He died that we may live. The life that Jesus now lives, He lives for God.

So we must do the same.

Vs 11 – In the same way that Jesus was dead to sin and alive in God we must count ourselves to dead to sin and alive in Christ. You cannot have two realities. You are either dead to alive.

Vs 12 – Paul then says we have to make a decision. We must not allow sin to reign in our mortal bodies any longer. You must reckon it dead and in this way you will not longer obey its desires and ways.