All Mankind – Romans 11:31-33

Vs 31 – Their disobedience however can be reversed and they came receive mercy as we have. No one is beyond the reach of God.

Vs 32 – All mankind has been bound to disobedience by God because of Adam’s rejection. God however through this can extend mercy to all mankind by His mercy and grace.

Vs 33 – Paul closes off this chapter with a wonderful doxology. Oh the depths of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God. How unsearchable are His judgments. You cannot search or fathom His judgments. His paths are beyond tracing out. You cannot map or follow God.