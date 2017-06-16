An Account – Romans 14:12-13

Vs 12 – Each one of us will have to give an account of ourselves to God. For the non believer it will have to do with sin. For the believer we will be judged on love, faithfulness, obedience, faith, how we minister to others on His behalf, integrity, morality, motives and attitudes.

Vs 13 – Paul makes a straight forward statement about not passing judgment on each other. In stead we are to make up our minds to not put either a stumbling block or obstacle in a fellow Christians way. Many times knowingly or unknowingly we try to impose our values, convictions and personal bias on others. We wrap it in Christian language, terms and spirituality but the reality it is how we see things and not God.