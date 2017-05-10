An Audience

It is the middle of the week and here is a simple thought. Live your life well because you have God the audience of one watching you. You will have to give an account of your life to Him. So live it well and for His glory. Seek first what He wants and all things will be added to you. What you do does matter.
