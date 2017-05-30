An opportunity

It is Tuesday and here is a great thought. Trials are either opportunities for change or obstacles to growth. You must embrace them to really reach your potential in Christ. Problems are like working out. The initial pain lads to stronger muscles and better vitality. Problems will make you better or bitter it just depends how you will react to them. So make the most of them and become more than you ever believe possible in the Lord.
