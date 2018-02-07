Feb 7 – Psalm 17:8 – Apple of your eye.

The Bible is full of idioms and phrases found nowhere else in literature. David used a phrase common to His day. He asked the Lord to keep Him as the apple of His eye. This is a phrase used to describe the pupil or center piece of the eye. Basically what it means, is to cherish one above all others or things. He says, “Lord, keep me number one in your sight.” Don’t let me wander off or lose my way. Keep your eye on me. What a great thought and prayer.

He then asks the Lord to keep him in the shadow of His wings. The shadow is part of us. It goes wherever we go. David says , ”Lord, keep me as part of you.” Under your wings I will find protection. This thought comes from an eagle who fiercely protects her young. God is going to protect as you choose to become part of Him and Him part of you.

David cried out to Lord for divine connection and protection. A missionary one time was in a hut in deepest darkest Africa. His wife was sick with malaria. He spent many long nights praying for her praying this Psalm. Over time God healed her. It was this Psalm that was the backdrop and back bone of that struggle and ultimate victory. Today remember God’s eyes and protection are available to you today. Avail yourself of these promises.