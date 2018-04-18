April 18 – As the deer – Psalm 42:1-2

We are going to spend the next four days in this psalm. This is actually a psalm written by the sons of Korah. They were musicians and psalm writers. Levitical musicians commissioned by David and appointed by God. Their roles are explained in 1 Chronicles. So as the deep pants for the water so my souls pants for the Lord. The psalmist says that we should be hungry, thirsty and desperate for the Lord. Our mind, will and emotions should be thirsty for the things of God.

The Psalmist thirsts for God. It will not be satisfied with power, popularity, fame fortune or people. He wants God and God alone. His whole being cries out for God. This desperation is a cry of the person who seen it all, been through it all and found it all terrible without the Lord. He wants the living God not the idols, false gods of this world. All false goods are really demons.

He then asks. “Where can I go to meet with God? Now the psalmist was a musician in the temple and thought this is where you meet with God. I love today because we meet the Lord in Spirit and in truth. Anytime, anywhere with anyone we can meet the Lord. That is truly grace. Take advantage of this reality today.