It is Wednesday and today we wish to remind you that two events of love are being celebrated. It is Ash Wednesday which is the beginning of Lent. This is the countdown to the most powerful and earth changing event. The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. An act of love. The other event this day is Valentine’s Day where people celebrate their love for each other. One is about God’s love and the other about human love. Today show love for God and others. Be the Lord’s hand today in both.