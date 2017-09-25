Basic Touch

It is the beginning of the week and here is a tongue and cheek thought. It is amazing that God will hit us with a spiritual two by four and we will say He touched us. Hopefully God does not have to use a hard knock to get our attention. Be open to what God wants and do His will as fast as you can and you will always be in the center of His will.
