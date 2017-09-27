It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. Hurt in body will soon heal but hurt in the heart could take a life time to heal or may never heal. The marvelous thing is the Lord can heal the heart in just a moment. So give your heart to Him and He will heal any hurt it has has with His love and peace.
