April 26 – Be still – Psalm 46:10-11

This is one of the beloved and powerful statements in the Bible. The Lord says be still and know that I am your God. The Lord is exalted among the nations and among the earth so be still and know that He is God. He lifts up and humbles nations and leaders. He humbled Nebuchadnezzer and Pharaoh. The Lord exalted Cyrus to return the captives to Jerusalem. So in the midst of the storm, hatred, noise and pestilence be still and know that He is God.

The Lord is with us it says in vs 11, the God of Jacob is with us. I love that phrase God of Jacob because Jacob was not perfect but God was still his God. We are far from perfect but God is our God. He is the God of our imperfections and He still loves us. His perfectness overcomes our imperfections. So today whatever happens, take a moment and be still and know that He is God.