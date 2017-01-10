It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. The greatest statement that can be made about you is the same statement made about the apostles. “They had been with Jesus.” There is an old chorus that makes this very statement. Have you been with Jesus today? Have your prayed and read the bible? Have you had a time of worship. These things help you be with Jesus. Do this today and it will impact your life and others.
-
The Shine FMHow can we pray for you?
Mentor Center
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.