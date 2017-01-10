Been with Jesus

It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today.  The greatest statement that can be made about you is the same statement made about the apostles.  “They had been with Jesus.”  There is an old chorus that makes this very statement.  Have you been with Jesus today?  Have your prayed and read the bible? Have you had a time of worship.  These things help you be with Jesus.  Do this today and it will impact your life and others.