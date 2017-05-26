Bless – Romans 12:14-16

Vs 14 – Paul then emphasizes a command Jesus gave in the Sermon on the Mount. Bless those who persecute you. Bless and not curse. It is evident that persecution will come in the Christian life. Our reaction will determine the outcome. We are to bless and not curse.

Vs 15 – Paul is listing practical expressions of faith. Rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn. We are there for others. Never entertain selfishness because it will stifle your ability to be a genuine help for those who are either joyful or in sorrow.

Vs 16 – Live in harmony with one another. Paul said a similar thing in the book of Ephesians when he said, “Make every effort to keep the unity of the faith.” Do not be proud but be willing to associate with someone in a lower social or economic class. Practical advice because in Rome 80% of its inhabitants were slaves and the church had a similar makeup.