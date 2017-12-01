Matt 5:5 – Blessed are the Meek

Blessed are the meek. In other translations the word blessed is also translated as happy. So happy or blessed are those that are meek. Another word used here is gentle. The word meek means, to be gentle, obedient and not to protest. Jesus is saying when you submit to the will of God, choose to be obedient to His plans, purpose and direction for life. The whole world is yours.

Meekness is not weakness it is actually a place of strength. You are in the center of God’s will. You have submitted your past, present and future into His hands. Jesus is the perfect example of this. He surrendered to the will of God and died on the cross, was buried and rose again. This submission to the Father’s will secure our salvation. Our submission, obedience to the will of God means we will inherit and receive what God has promised.

The Jerusalem Bible says we will have the earth as our inheritance. The New Testament does teach that one day we will rule and reign with Christ. Jesus says when we are gentle, obedient and not fighting God’s will our future is secure.