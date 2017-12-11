Matt 5:9 – Blessed are the Peacemakers.

Peace is such a sought after reality. Nations in turmoil desire peace. Individuals who lives are being wrecked by inner turmoil or strife desperately seek it. Jesus reveals here that those who choose to take on the role of peace maker shall be called the children of God.

Peace has many definitions, but the one that fits this application is quiet, calm and freedom from anxiety.

Peace always comes with a cost. The cost for God was sending His Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for the sins of mankind. Christ’s death secured peace from sin, death, hell and the grave. It gave mankind peace with God and the reality of peace within the heart.

Jesus says that those who choose to be peacemakers in the form of ambassadors of salvation will be called the children of God. Peace is a precious commodity. It can only be exchange by those who truly want peace. Peace begins in the heart and then is communicated through thought, speech and action. Today choose to an instrument of peace in your world and you will be called a child of God and His Son.