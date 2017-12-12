Blessed are the persecuted.

Over the next two days we will examine the concept of persecution and what it means. Jesus says here that you are blessed when you are persecuted because you are doing what God requires and for righteousness. Righteousness and all that is associated with always come with a price. When you become a Christian you have immediately changed kingdoms and leaders. Before Christ your kingdom was darkness and the devil. After Christ your Kingdom is heaven and leader is Christ. Peter says, “Do not think it strange when fiery trials come because of your relationship with Christ.”

The exhortation here is to count the cost. Eternal life has its cost and benefits. A small amount of persecution now for an eternity of life and victory seems a small price to pay when you think of it in those terms. Jesus says the Kingdom of heaven is theirs now and in the future. We will complete this thought tomorrow.