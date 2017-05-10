Branches – Rom 11:18-20

Vs 18 – Paul then reminds his readers that they should not boast because they have been grafted in at the expense of the Jews. We do not support the root but the root supports us. It is by grace and grace alone that we have been grafted in at the expense of Israel.

Vs 19 – You will say that some of the branches were broken off that we may be grafted in. In other words it is the grace of God that others rejected Christ so I could be grafted in.

Vs 20 – It was their unbelief that caused them to be broken off and now you have been grafted in by faith. Paul then says that they should not become arrogant but afraid. Spiritual life is given because of grace, so rejoice and be glad but never cocky or arrogant.