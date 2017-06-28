It is the middle of the week and here is a profound thought. A society that embraces evil as good and good as evil is on the brink of disaster. As a person and as a nation we should seek the Lord for our nation. Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach on a nation. Pr 14:34. Today our greatest weapon is prayer, So let us pray for our leaders and then go and make our world better for Christ. In this way we will in time live quiet and peaceful lives.