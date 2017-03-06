Today is the beginning of the week and here is your thought. The fool thinks if you ignore a problem it will go away. The wise knows a problem does not go away, it must challenge quickly and effectively. A small challenge now will be a big problem later if left alone. So face every challenge with confidence because you have the Lord. Let Him guide you through all aspect of the Lord. Trust Him and you will see his guidance.
