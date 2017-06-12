It is the beginning of a brand new week and here is your thought. Problems are the elements that force us change our wrong approaches and ideas to life. So meet each problem and challenge head on and ask the Lord for help. He promises He will never leave or forsake you. Put your trust in Him and He will give you the wisdom, understanding and ability to face each problem and come up with a solution.
