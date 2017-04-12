Changed life

Here is a powerful thought. Children are the reflection of who we once were before the ugliness of life changed us. God wants us to be child like in our outlook and the way we deal with others. When we give our lives to Jesus Christ it is a brand new start. So today walk in childlike faith and let the Lord use you to change and touch you world through child like love and devotion.
