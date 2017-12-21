Christmas is almost upon us. I trust that you have all your Christmas shopping done. Once again a quick reminder that Christmas is not about box’s or bags. It is not about toys and tags. It is about Jesus Christ. He is the reason for the season. If you do not keep Christ in Christmas is it nothing but a mess. Have a great Christmas. From the Management and staff of Am 930 the Light.
