April 27 – Clap Your Hands – Psalm 47:1-2

This entire psalm is a psalm of praise. It tells of how God rules over all. The sons of Korah instructs the believer to clap your hands all the people of the nations. Applaude the Lord for He is the most High vs 2 says. He is the great King of the earth. He has subdued nations and put people under our feet. What are the head and not the tail. We will reign and rule with Christ one day. Every demon of hell is subject to the child of God.

This is worthy of our cries of joy. The joy of the Lord is our strength. With joy shall we draw waters from the wells of salvation and in that day shall we say, “Praise the Lord. As the psalm suggest today let us take time and praise the Lord for He is worthy and He will be with you.