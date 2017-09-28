Mark 1:12-13 and Luke 1:1-13

As we learned yesterday the temptation of Jesus was the classic contest between good and evil. Today the first thing we learn is that angels have been assigned to protect and help the child of God.

1. The devil has power over the Kingdoms of this world. It is also shown through this account that the devil’s primary desire is for people to worship him. Jesus refused to worship the devil and reminded Him that only the Lord is worthy of our worship.

2. This account shows that devil is a liar and he was defeated by Jesus who is the Son of God.

3. The kingdoms of this world can be given to any one the devil wishes. He will do this when the anti-christ is revealed.

4. The devil after he was unable to defeat and tempt Jesus left Jesus alone. That is the aim of the devil, he wants to isolate you and create a feeling of loneliness. The devil will also leave you alone like Jesus and be ready to strike again at a more opportune time. You must always be vigilant. Satan is looking for his next time.