Jan 30 – Coming out of Zion

David spends this psalms speaking of the plight and state of the wicked. They are fools because they say there is no God. Atheism is a hopeless state. It was written once on an atheist tombstone. “Here lies a man all dress up and no place to go.” What a said state to live and be in. No hope just death before you. One day to stand and give an account to a righteous and holy God and being a sinner. Sad state of affairs.

Yet David closes off the psalm in vs 7 saying, salvation comes for Israel out of Zion. Salvation comes from place where God dwells. Jesus came out of heaven to earth to give mankind salvation. The Lord will restore the fortunes of His people. All that has been lost will be restored. What a great promise. One day everything the thief has stolen from us will be restored 7 fold. Pr 6:31. As a psalm of praise David closes and says rejoice and be glad. The state of the wicked is sad but the people of God have favor, salvation and restoration. You feel like you lost so much. Don’t worry all will be well. What you have lost will be restored and the thief will have to pay it back. What a great promise.