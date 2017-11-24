It is the weekend and here is a powerful thought. God has never hidden himself from man`s view. Creation declares His glory and power. Man has chosen to look in the wrong places and ways. Man has two witnesses that there is a God. Creation and conscience. Both declare there is a God. So let us open our hearts and listen and when we do that we will find God if we look for Him.
