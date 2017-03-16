Creation – Rom 8:22-24

Vs 22 – All creation up to this point has been groaning and travailing in pain. Things are not yet fulfilled but soon they shall be.

Vs 23 – Not only creation is groaning but we are as will. Paul called us the first fruit of the Spirit. In fact we are even now groaning ourselves. We can hardly wait. The full adoption and benefits of that adoption will come with the redemption of our body. When our bodies are fully glorified will the full benefits of salvation be seen.

Vs 24 – We have been saved by hope. Paul then says that when a person has seen something they no longer have hope for they have seen what they hoped for. When you have not seen what you have hoped for you still have faith and trust. You know God has promised it and now you are waiting for its fulfillment.