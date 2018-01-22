Jan 22 – Psalm 8:4-5 – Crown with glory

David continues on this Messianic Psalm. The Messiah would become a little lower than the angels but through His obedience He would be crowned with glory and honor. Paul reminds us Phil 2, that Jesus has been given a name above all names. One day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that He is Lord. David saw this and relates this reality to His audience.

The Messiah would also become ruler of all the works of the Lord`s hands and put everything under His feet. The future exaltation of the Messiah is a key theme to the renewal and restoration of all things. What is so fantastic is that David saw this a thousand years before it happens and we will see it one day as well. Jesus restored order in a chaotic world. He destroyed the works of the devil and He can restore anything you need in your life. Today surrender the chaos and uncertainty to the Lord and let His bring order, stability, joy and victory in your life. All honor and glory belong to Him.