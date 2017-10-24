John 4:5-42

This is the second and last day our of time with Jesus and the Samaritan woman. Here are five short life lessons we can learn from this passage.

1. Those who worship the Lord must worship Him in Spirit and in truth. God seeks sincere worshipper who do it in truth.

2. Jesus reveals the make up of God if we can use that term. God is Spirit which means He has no physical form. Those who come to God must worship Him in Spirit and in truth.

3. Jesus came to bring all people to Himself He d id this for the Samaritans. Jesus also tells that the fields are ripe for harvest so the crop of eternal life is ready for the sower and the reaper. Revival is always just around the corner. We must be ready to reap the harvest is going to bring.

4. We are the reapers of the harvest sent by God. Others have worked and we receive the benefit.

5. Man believe Jesus’ word and all the Samaritans who believed in Jesus said that He is the Saviour of Mankind.