Declared Righteous – Rom 3:45-26

Vs 24 – What a wonderful series of truths that are to be revealed. Mankind has been justified and declared righteous. This was wrought freely by God’s grace. We have received unmerited favor. It is God’s riches at Christ’s expense. This redemption came by and through Christ Jesus.

Vs 25 – God presented Him as the atoning sacrifice. When Jesus hung between heaven and earth, His public execution and shed blood gave us salvation. This reality and truth must be accepted by faith. God did this to demonstrate His justice. He had left sin unpunished by His patience.

Vs 26 – His justice was now demonstrated. Jesus became our substitute and a person is justified when they put their faith in Jesus.