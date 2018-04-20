April 20 – Deep calls to deep – Psalm 42:7-8

This phrase has been the rallying cry for all those who want a strong and deep relationship to the Lord and the psalmist gives a peek into how that can be done. First, as a waterfall, waves and breakers crash over you let the presence of the Lord crash and sweep over you. Be desperate for His presence, essence and glory. Seek first his kingdom and righteousness and all things will be added unto you.

Next, let the Lord direct His love towards you day by day and let His song be in your heart and mind during the watches of the night. The presence of the Lord is what you need to bring you into that place of deepness in the things of God. Lastly, you need to be in a place of prayer always. Paul calls this praying without ceasing. It is an attitude of prayer. One man had an exceptional and powerful life in God. His secret was being available night and day to meet with the Lord. He would excuse himself even in the middle of the most pressing engagements to answer the call of God to prayer. If you do the same you could have that same deep calling to deep experience.