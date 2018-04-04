April 4 – Delight in the Lord – Psalm 37:3-4

We are going to spend a little time in this wonderful Psalm. It contains so many wonderful truths and is an example of great poetry and promises. David encourages his readers to trust the Lord and out of that trust is that you will do good. Trust always brings out the best in us. We always want to do good things for those we love and trust. David then says to dwell in the Lord and enjoy its safe pasture. The outgrowth of trusting in the Lord is His protection. God promises to keep us safe and in fact His angels camp around them that fear and love Him.

Now this next verse is so wonderful. When you delight yourself in the Lord He will give you the desires of your heart. Jesus said something similar in Matt 6:33, when He told His audience to seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all things will be added unto you. When you delight and trust the Lord you are connecting to the sources of true life and abundance. Delight comes when you turn joy and happiness to enjoyment personified. Today allow this to be your testimony.