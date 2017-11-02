Mark 1:21-28 and Luke 4:31-37 – Demoniac Healed on the Sabbath

Jesus was in Capernaum on the Sabbath and was teaching in the synacogue. As He was teaching a man possessed of an evil Spirit cried out. Jesus took authority over the evil spirit and cast it out. The people were amazed and news about Him spread through the area.

The people were amazed at Jesus teaching because He spoke with authority. This authority was given to Him by the Father. When the evil spirit came into the presence of Jesus it must have tried to get away. Jesus is more powerful than any demon. Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil and evil spirits. A very powerful truth for us to remember is that evil spirits believe in Jesus and they tremble. In the name of Jesus demons have to leave. Sometimes they leave violently but they do leave. Jesus is the greatest authority on the earth and sooner or later all will recognize His authority.