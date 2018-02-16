Feb 16 – Psalm 21:1-2 – Desires of the heart

David in this psalm says that he as the king rejoices in the strength of the Lord. It is through His strength that David defeated Goliath and all His enemies. David acknowledges that He cannot make it without the Lord. The king rejoices in the victories that the Lord has given him. God has three designs for the child of God. For them to be a conqueror, a victor and an overcomer. We are not victims, conquered or overcome. We are the ones who rise into victory.

David reveals two things the Lord did for Him and those who trust in the Lord. He will grant them the desires of their heart. That is powerful. Paul wanted to see His world reach for God and God gave Him the then known world. The Lord will not with hold the request of his lips. David told the Lord what he wanted in prayer and God granted it. Prayer is the avenue in which we get the benefits of heaven. We ask and we will receive. We have not because we ask not. So today stand upon the promise of these two verses and become what God intended.