Do not covet – Romans 7:7-9

Vs 7 – Paul then answers his critics and detractors by answering a question they had. Is the law sin? Paul says of course not. The law revealed what sin was. We would not have known about coveting if not for the law when it said, do not say do not covet.

Vs 8 – But sin like any living force seized upon an opportunity and produced in Paul every kind of covetous desire. When you know what is wrong, it produces a desire to do it, to prove you are not a prude. Paul says, “For apart from the law sin dead.”

Vs 9 – Paul says that once he was alive apart from the law but when the commandments came sin became alive. Mankind then knew what was wrong and sin sprang to life and mankind died. Some would then argue then, why did God bring the law? Sin was always present but it needed to be revealed for the sinister thing is was, so it could be dealt with once and for all.